This strain is so good I had to leave a review. I’ve been smoking everyday for a long time. Tried hundreds of strains over the years. Over the last two years I’ve really been trying out the idea that a little bit of CBD with the right amount of thc ends up feeling stronger and a heavier high that any super high thc strains that have 0.0 CBD in them. This strain is absolutely pure medicine and the high is the definition of that, there isn’t anything out there right now that’s like this. It’s perfect on all levels for a medicinal patient. Blown away it was in the vault on sale at rise, all because it had 22% thc and not closer to 30%. I have tried countless 30% thc strains and nothing absolutely nothing has ever compared to this Bubba Fett.