Bubba Fett strain effects
Bubba Fett strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
a........3
March 11, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Combat Veteran with PTSD and massive sleep issues. Found my cure. Big F you to all those pills the VA gives you. Load a small bowl of this and all your worries will wash away. I would not recommend this for day time use or anything that requires you to be active and focused. Strictly night time as it will knock you on your ass Also, be prepared to pig out after you smoke. You won’t be able to fight the insatiable hunger
s........s
April 2, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
It feels sooooo good to finally find an awesome Indica! I want to go on a nature walk but this couch feels really good right now! I just got my second vaccine today, and was getting aches until I put these beautiful in my bong! I’m so happy!
l........2
June 13, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I've dabbled with this strain from time to time, until recently when I made my own rosin press. I get 29% from my dispensary, and it puts out an enormous yield with a precious appearance, and an incredible aroma. Top 5 for medicinal use in my opinion, helps dramatically with PTSD and ruminations, appetite, most of all depression. There's plenty of other hybrids out there, but this potent plant will launch you to the sky, and when you land the medicinal properties are waiting to smother you with hugs
L........y
December 16, 2020
This is my go-to daytime smoke. Manages my anxiety well without giving me couch lock. It’s also good for managing menstrual cramps. This stuff is just good medicine.
A........9
September 16, 2021
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
This helped me sleep for the first time without sleeping pills in a long time! The first thing that I noticed was the nutty taste (first time tasting nuts in my weed no pun intended) right after the nuts (now pun intended) it tasted like gas not too extreme to make me cough unless I held it in for a long time. I was able to function long enough to make some food watch a few videos and then put my phone down after that I woke up the next morning surprisingly energized and well rested. I will definitely get this one again I believe this strain can replace my sleep medication.
L........s
November 2, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This strain is so good I had to leave a review. I’ve been smoking everyday for a long time. Tried hundreds of strains over the years. Over the last two years I’ve really been trying out the idea that a little bit of CBD with the right amount of thc ends up feeling stronger and a heavier high that any super high thc strains that have 0.0 CBD in them. This strain is absolutely pure medicine and the high is the definition of that, there isn’t anything out there right now that’s like this. It’s perfect on all levels for a medicinal patient. Blown away it was in the vault on sale at rise, all because it had 22% thc and not closer to 30%. I have tried countless 30% thc strains and nothing absolutely nothing has ever compared to this Bubba Fett.
A........_
September 14, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
As an older person who has autoimmune disease, epilepsy, PTSD and beginning ALS this is a HEAVEN SEND! it helps with pain and insomnia, and if you have night terrors or PTSD, this keeps you from having those recurring dreams. Helps my seizures, so I can use a lot lower Rx seizure/epilepsy meds (which have bad side effects). Using too much CAN cause a bit of racing thoughts, or an overly cerebral buzz. The Bubba Kush parent in this helps with a heavenly body warmth like a blanket with waves of uplifting pain relief.
m........1
July 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is Hands Down some of the best Flower I have smoked in a long time!! Bubba Fett from Rythm is an amazing Indica clocking in at 31% thc and it's funny cause it looks Very dark but that's because the flower is all purple and green! Taste amazing in a joint! I have this one in my daily rotation along with Animal Face and Brownie Scout, But this stuff right here will have you couchlocked in no time so smoke at your own risk!