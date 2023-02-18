Bubba Skywalker
HybridTHC 14%CBD 0%
Bubba Skywalker
BSw
Hybrid
Uplifted
Talkative
Creative
Earthy
Woody
Flowery
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Bubba Skywalker effects are mostly calming.
Bubba Skywalker potency is lower THC than average.
write a review
Bubba Skywalker is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, talkative, and creative. Bubba Skywalker has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bubba Skywalker, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bubba SkywalkerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubba Skywalker strain effects
Bubba Skywalker strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubba Skywalker products near you
Similar to Bubba Skywalker near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Bubba Skywalker strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
c........r
February 18, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is my absolute favorite strand, I use it daily. Subtle body high, great for migraines and depression.
e........a
August 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain is definitely for veterans lol. It has a floral taste. Light green bud with red hairs. The smoke is a lil strong. It tickles my nose. The high takes away my anxiety. Which is such a relief. I had a really high anxiety day today and about three puffs of this Bubba Skywalker everything in my body just settled down. Highly recommend.
M........8
October 2, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Earthy Very Smooth taste. I take dabs all day and this is a strain that I love to have me chill out and relax. I would definitely recommend this strain to anyone needing to loosen up at all.