Bubba Skywalker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Skywalker.
Bubba Skywalker strain effects
Bubba Skywalker strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bubba Skywalker reviews
M........8
October 2, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Earthy Very Smooth taste. I take dabs all day and this is a strain that I love to have me chill out and relax. I would definitely recommend this strain to anyone needing to loosen up at all.
l........d
May 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
So good! Had me the highest I’ve ever been in a while😂
e........a
August 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is definitely for veterans lol. It has a floral taste. Light green bud with red hairs. The smoke is a lil strong. It tickles my nose. The high takes away my anxiety. Which is such a relief. I had a really high anxiety day today and about three puffs of this Bubba Skywalker everything in my body just settled down. Highly recommend.
c........r
February 18, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
This is my absolute favorite strand, I use it daily. Subtle body high, great for migraines and depression.
j........0
December 11, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
It’s very calming and I would d finitely describe the body’s sensation as tingly. Didn’t make me particularly hungry. Super focused though, could definitely help with ADHD.