I tried a new dispensary (Reverie 73!) and found this 94% Leafly match! It didn't disappoint. Aroma is lavender, straight-up lavender. Taylor Swift must have been on this strain when she wrote "Lavender Haze" because that's what it felt like, like I could see lavender when I closed my eyes. The taste was straight-up soap, like Ivory bar soap your mom used to keep on the kitchen sink. A hazelnut aftertaste lingered for a while. The high was a creeping one like it took a good 15 minutes for it to work its way up my body and to my core, where a deep relaxation set in. I did find it hard to multitask on this strain as I had to keep rewinding the latest Vox Machina episodes after glancing down at my phone for what I thought was a few seconds (minutes). I could only focus on one thing at a time; when I did, I got a lot out of the activity. Time seemed to slow with this one. I know I always mention this in my reviews but I think it is very relevant for those experiencing sexual dysfunction or other roadblocks to know: the zesty session with the wife was great with this strain. The relaxation and focus are definitely a good combo with that sort of thing. The sleep I got was also phenomenal, so many vivid pleasant dreams! Overall, the 94% match with this strain was accurate, it is a great experience!