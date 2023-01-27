Bubble Bath reviews
i........g
January 27, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Another amazing strain in my opinion. I was recommended this strain by a friend. She was so on point about this one. A earthy and flowery taste, I would think this is the lavender that was described. I will have to go back and smoke this one again to give you all a full review. But from what I experienced off a gram joint I rolled. I was really at peace once it took effect. Which wasn’t long at all. Great conversational bud to smoke when with friends or family. Creates deep conversations and many laughs. Listening to music while I smoke is my thing. So listening to one of my playlists I was in a while other vibe. Highly recommend this strain for the more experienced smoker to enjoy its full effect. For smokers first coming in and this is your first strain. This will be a nice full body high, head high, and nice mellow vibe for you.
d........d
May 14, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Tasted like a the amazon rainforest, left you refreshed. Classic effects, very happy high.
j........h
November 8, 2022
Happy
Sleepy
Bubble bath #70 by LIT lost in transition some fire shit
b........t
September 11, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Definitely a bit of a creeper! This strain boasts some nice potency on both Sativa and Indica sides, and it really doesn't take much to feel significantly high. I know it's a hybrid but I would probably reserve this for mid-late afternoon or evenings as you'll feel too relaxed to want to complete boring or tedious tasks. Hits between the eyes before melting down to your spine and limbs. This is a balanced high that ends in a sleepy indica rush.
r........c
December 14, 2023
Happy
Best ever. Going to have to learn to grow bc it's not available anywhere. Stop making so many new strains! Just grow the good ones year round!!
o........k
January 28, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
I tried a new dispensary (Reverie 73!) and found this 94% Leafly match! It didn't disappoint. Aroma is lavender, straight-up lavender. Taylor Swift must have been on this strain when she wrote "Lavender Haze" because that's what it felt like, like I could see lavender when I closed my eyes. The taste was straight-up soap, like Ivory bar soap your mom used to keep on the kitchen sink. A hazelnut aftertaste lingered for a while. The high was a creeping one like it took a good 15 minutes for it to work its way up my body and to my core, where a deep relaxation set in. I did find it hard to multitask on this strain as I had to keep rewinding the latest Vox Machina episodes after glancing down at my phone for what I thought was a few seconds (minutes). I could only focus on one thing at a time; when I did, I got a lot out of the activity. Time seemed to slow with this one. I know I always mention this in my reviews but I think it is very relevant for those experiencing sexual dysfunction or other roadblocks to know: the zesty session with the wife was great with this strain. The relaxation and focus are definitely a good combo with that sort of thing. The sleep I got was also phenomenal, so many vivid pleasant dreams! Overall, the 94% match with this strain was accurate, it is a great experience!
J........0
October 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This latest batch of bubble bath was one of the best strains I’ve ever smoked, I would put it up against any thing out there. The quality was great thank you!
m........3
February 20, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Helps me to clean and get things done. This strain slows time down and makes simple tasks enjoyable. My back pain is also alleviated. The hint of lavender is great.