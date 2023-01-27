stock photo similar to Bubble Bath
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Bubble Bath

Bubble Bath is an indica hybrid strain made by crossing The Soap and Project 4516. Reviewers on Leafly say Bubble Bath makes them feel focused, uplifted, and happy. Bubble Bath has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with a strong earthy and pine aroma and an undertone of ammonia. Bubble Bath features a flavor profile of sage and lavender. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of arthritis, anxiety, and fatigue. The original breeder of Bubble Bath is Lit Farms.

Bubble Bath strain effects

Reported by 57 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Relaxed

Happy

Bubble Bath strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Bubble Bath strain reviews

January 27, 2023
Another amazing strain in my opinion. I was recommended this strain by a friend. She was so on point about this one. A earthy and flowery taste, I would think this is the lavender that was described. I will have to go back and smoke this one again to give you all a full review. But from what I experienced off a gram joint I rolled. I was really at peace once it took effect. Which wasn’t long at all. Great conversational bud to smoke when with friends or family. Creates deep conversations and many laughs. Listening to music while I smoke is my thing. So listening to one of my playlists I was in a while other vibe. Highly recommend this strain for the more experienced smoker to enjoy its full effect. For smokers first coming in and this is your first strain. This will be a nice full body high, head high, and nice mellow vibe for you.
34 people found this helpful
May 14, 2022
Tasted like a the amazon rainforest, left you refreshed. Classic effects, very happy high.
26 people found this helpful
November 8, 2022
Bubble bath #70 by LIT lost in transition some fire shit
20 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Bubble Bath strain genetics