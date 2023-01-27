Another amazing strain in my opinion. I was recommended this strain by a friend. She was so on point about this one. A earthy and flowery taste, I would think this is the lavender that was described. I will have to go back and smoke this one again to give you all a full review. But from what I experienced off a gram joint I rolled. I was really at peace once it took effect. Which wasn’t long at all. Great conversational bud to smoke when with friends or family. Creates deep conversations and many laughs. Listening to music while I smoke is my thing. So listening to one of my playlists I was in a while other vibe. Highly recommend this strain for the more experienced smoker to enjoy its full effect. For smokers first coming in and this is your first strain. This will be a nice full body high, head high, and nice mellow vibe for you.