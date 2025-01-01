stock photo similar to Bubble Butt
Bubble Butt is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Bubble Butt is a cross of Terdz and Bubblegum Gelato. Bubble Butt has excellent bag appeal with a Runtz leaning structure and notes of gas and candy. Bubble Butt’s primary terpenes are B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
