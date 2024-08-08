Terdz
Terdz
Tdz
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Diesel
Cheese
Earthy
Terdz effects are mostly calming.
Terdz is a popular, high-end branded flower product that crosses Jet Fuel Gelato and Runtz, and is sold by Clout King in California and Oregon. While the nugs can be small, the fuel and sweet berry flavors can be very big.
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Terdz strain effects
Terdz strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
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Similar to Terdz near Ashburn, VA
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Terdz strain reviews(5)
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f........t
August 8, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Dry mouth
This stuff really surprised me. It's very up front with the relief you're in for. There is zero creep, but if you use more after a session it does intensify. Zero munchies. Very chill, no couch lock, and definitely a strain that demands music - whatever you listen to when you want to calm down or just have fun. Taste is good. Goes from fruity to gas on the inhale and exhale. I store mine in a ceramic jug with a crazy o-ring to keep the scent in and the air out. I but a boveda 62 #4 in the jar to keep it kinda moist so it grinds extra fluffy. If you're looking for something to take the edge off a rough day and want to relax without being completely useless I can't recommend this strain enough. I feel like I could read or go to a busy public place and just get lost in my imagination / oddly hyper focus on looking for a particular item. I'd definitely recommend it for those who get overstimulated.
m........0
May 6, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Dry mouth
220/oz at KING OF BUDZ in NEW BUFFALO, MI
j........3
August 26, 2022
Not what I expected. After all the hype and bud tenders promoting this. It wasn’t bad just not as good as expected