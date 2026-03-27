Bubblegum Biscotti is an indica-dominant hybrid (approximately 70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Bubblegum × Biscotti, combining classic sweetness with modern dessert gas. With THC levels typically ranging from 22–28%, this strain delivers a rich, candy-like profile featuring sweet bubblegum, creamy vanilla, and nutty cookie notes layered over a subtle diesel finish. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, contributing to its sweet, slightly spicy aroma with hints of citrus and earth. The high begins with a euphoric, uplifting head buzz that enhances mood before settling into a deeply relaxing body effect that can become sedating at higher doses. Ideal for evening use, Bubblegum Biscotti is a great choice for unwinding, stress relief, and a flavorful, dessert-style experience.