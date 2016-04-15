Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bubblegun is light green and full of crystals, the smell is outstanding, one of the best smelling hybrids I have come accross. Consistently uplifting high that is perfect for any occasion, night or day. Potent and highly recommended.