ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubblegun
  4. Reviews

Bubblegun reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubblegun.

Reviews

44

Avatar for Floor22666
Member since 2017
rustig, niet echt stoned, eten smaakt alleen beter
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for VanIslandCannabis
Member since 2016
Bubblegun is light green and full of crystals, the smell is outstanding, one of the best smelling hybrids I have come accross. Consistently uplifting high that is perfect for any occasion, night or day. Potent and highly recommended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for flo3xclusive
Member since 2016
taste like a bubble bath. pretty cool. sativa dominate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for flo3xclusive
Member since 2016
taste like a bubble bath. pretty cool. sativa dominate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of BubblegunUser uploaded image of BubblegunUser uploaded image of BubblegunUser uploaded image of BubblegunUser uploaded image of BubblegunUser uploaded image of BubblegunUser uploaded image of Bubblegun
more
photos
Avatar for missesnice
Member since 2016
The effect is very euphoric and a pleasant relaxing. The perfect strain for having a good conversation with your friends. I would recommend to grow this strain in the SOG style.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for WiMa
Member since 2016
I think not for insomnia, but rather for chill in your own background $$$ #bubblegun Thize strain is sun of a gun with pretty tropical flavor #trench
Read full review
Reported
feelings