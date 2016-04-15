ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bubblegun is a hybrid strain whose name plays homage to its genetics—it’s a slightly indica-dominant cross of Bubble Gum and AK-47. Good for treating insomnia and pain, this balanced hybrid starts off with uplifting effects that bring strong pain relief and sedation properties. As plants, Bubblegun shows off its indica side by staying short and flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Flowers will be compact and give off a sugary bubble gum aroma. This strain is also popular for those looking to boost their appetite.

Avatar for ARStewart41
Member since 2011
Strain: Bubble Gun Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid Genetics: Bubblegum x AK47 Notes: Tight, compact nugs with a pleasing lime green color. Smell was sweet and reminiscent of bubblegum mixed with a mild fruity sweetness. Smoke was extremely smooth and pleasant. High starts off extremely euphoric and ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for ChickNorris
Member since 2016
Oh the sir, whose coat hung in the Louvre, came down to dinner last night. Bit of a rabble rousers they are! But not quite like the unenjoyable ones they are then. Tanners they are, by trade mum. Tanners. Wot stayin warm bakk'ed in the heat o' thé sun eh? Strong bu't slow mum. Dey of the Bubble gun ...
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for lunglollies
Member since 2015
good sweet hit,starts with good focus after a few hours sleepyness takes over,would grow again just for that most amazing smell and taste.
FocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for marlon2011
Member since 2011
Good cannabis strain. Really tastes the bubblegum flavor. This strain really makes you creative. I bought 3 grams of this stuff and smoke'd it all with 2 friends and did my entire project for college and later discoverd i made a "B". Thumbs up!
CreativeFocusedGigglyUplifted
Avatar for sarahthaguru420
Member since 2012
This strain is really good for people that suffer from insomnia. I used it a lot when I was younger and my head was a mess. When I went to bed back then, I couldn't rest because of all of my thoughts. Bubblegum makes sure you sleep tight. I smoked it 2 hours before bedtime and I was gone when I laid...
Sleepy
Lineage

Bubble Gum
AK-47
