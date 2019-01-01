Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A cultivar from Buddha Seeds, Buddha White Dwarf is a quick-flowering plant that comes from indica lineages. With a sweet wood and incense aroma, White Dwarf is tasty and sedative in both aroma and effect. Nugs take on an almost white look with dense trichomes that coat dark green buds. Give Buddha White Dwarf a try if you are looking for a strain to enjoy while listening to your favorite band.