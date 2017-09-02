If I didn't know better, the word "Bugatti" would be italian(-ish) for "switch that shuts off giving a fu**". You can't live a rich life and worry... You also can't get any kind of inner peace with your mind running in circles.
Don't be fooled by her dankness; Bugatti holds sweet mysteries beneath her dense, dusty exterior. And she's so nice, she turns the volume of that inner voice low enough so you can hear what she's trying to tell you. All YOU have to do is smoke with her.
Hard-hitting and stronger with every toke, Bugatti OG is true luxury:
Peace of mind and body.
Oh, Bugatti!
Fire acquired from Underground Meds
I am a high tolerance flower smoker & It takes something special to get my attention and then provoke a review. Bugatti has done just that. Creative is its first charm. My mind burst in to activity one bowl in. Energy was an unexpected side affect followed by deep bliss and a good appetite. This one's for everyone!!
**WARNING, lingering euphoria and chatty attitude last. Hence this review PEACE
Absolutely stunning. Wasn't sure what I expected, but it wasn't this. Great pain relief, melted away my stress and gave me a feeling of calm-something I have trouble with normally. Didn't mess with my head too much as I was able to focus and cook and clean. That said, this isn't a daytime strain, and is great after a long day when you might have a couple small chore to knock out but are having trouble with the motivation.
Gave me super red-dry eyes though, which I normally don't get.
OK I'm going to try really really hard to finish my review rather than get started then get so toasted I can't finish.
This is an unbelievable indica dominant hybrid that I read was Bubba Kush & Ghost OG. Either way it's a long lasting medication with medium to high sedation.
I always try to keep @ least 3 strains in my medicine cabinet one of each; indica, sativa, and hybrid. This one is my hybrid but I've been using it as an indica lately. My indica is Molokai frost but isn't providing me with much sedation.
I am laughing my butt off. Big case of the giggles. Picked up south park season ten & laughed throughout the make love, not Warcraft episode.