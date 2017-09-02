If I didn't know better, the word "Bugatti" would be italian(-ish) for "switch that shuts off giving a fu**". You can't live a rich life and worry... You also can't get any kind of inner peace with your mind running in circles. Don't be fooled by her dankness; Bugatti holds sweet mysteries beneath her dense, dusty exterior. And she's so nice, she turns the volume of that inner voice low enough so you can hear what she's trying to tell you. All YOU have to do is smoke with her. Hard-hitting and stronger with every toke, Bugatti OG is true luxury: Peace of mind and body. Oh, Bugatti! Fire acquired from Underground Meds