Bugatti reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bugatti.

Bugatti effects

29 people reported 227 effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
20% of people say it helps with migraines
Eye pressure
17% of people say it helps with eye pressure

Reviews48

March 9, 2015
g........a
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Kills my dads cancer pain and makes us both feel euphoric. Pure greatness outta San Diego
16 people found this helpful
February 9, 2017
a........r
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
If I didn't know better, the word "Bugatti" would be italian(-ish) for "switch that shuts off giving a fu**". You can't live a rich life and worry... You also can't get any kind of inner peace with your mind running in circles. Don't be fooled by her dankness; Bugatti holds sweet mysteries beneath her dense, dusty exterior. And she's so nice, she turns the volume of that inner voice low enough so you can hear what she's trying to tell you. All YOU have to do is smoke with her. Hard-hitting and stronger with every toke, Bugatti OG is true luxury: Peace of mind and body. Oh, Bugatti! Fire acquired from Underground Meds
14 people found this helpful
December 30, 2016
J........1
I am a high tolerance flower smoker & It takes something special to get my attention and then provoke a review. Bugatti has done just that. Creative is its first charm. My mind burst in to activity one bowl in. Energy was an unexpected side affect followed by deep bliss and a good appetite. This one's for everyone!! **WARNING, lingering euphoria and chatty attitude last. Hence this review PEACE
10 people found this helpful
September 14, 2016
C........i
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Absolutely stunning. Wasn't sure what I expected, but it wasn't this. Great pain relief, melted away my stress and gave me a feeling of calm-something I have trouble with normally. Didn't mess with my head too much as I was able to focus and cook and clean. That said, this isn't a daytime strain, and is great after a long day when you might have a couple small chore to knock out but are having trouble with the motivation. Gave me super red-dry eyes though, which I normally don't get.
9 people found this helpful
February 11, 2018
B........s
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
OK I'm going to try really really hard to finish my review rather than get started then get so toasted I can't finish. This is an unbelievable indica dominant hybrid that I read was Bubba Kush & Ghost OG. Either way it's a long lasting medication with medium to high sedation. I always try to keep @ least 3 strains in my medicine cabinet one of each; indica, sativa, and hybrid. This one is my hybrid but I've been using it as an indica lately. My indica is Molokai frost but isn't providing me with much sedation. I am laughing my butt off. Big case of the giggles. Picked up south park season ten & laughed throughout the make love, not Warcraft episode.
5 people found this helpful
August 6, 2015
c........n
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice heady buzz which transitions into a mellow body high. Would strongly recommend for sleep trouble.
5 people found this helpful
September 2, 2016
P........a
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Definetly if you're trying to chill and relax then this is the strain for you.
5 people found this helpful
January 10, 2016
G........C
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Bugatti is FIRE! OMG I could't feel my legs for a min I was numb lol Good stuff and on POINT! Awesome job GSC, On POINT!
4 people found this helpful
