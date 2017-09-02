ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bugatti
Hybrid

Bugatti

aka Bugatti OG, Bugatti OG Kush

4.5(54)
Relaxed
Euphoric
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 54 reviews

STRAIN DETAILS

Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.

STRAIN DETAILS

Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.

Find Bugatti nearby

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Bugatti effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

29 people reported 227 effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
20% of people say it helps with migraines
Eye pressure
17% of people say it helps with eye pressure

Bugatti reviews54

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Products with Bugatti

Show all

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strains similar to Bugatti

Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight