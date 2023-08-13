Bully Kush
Bully Kush
BuK
Hybrid
Talkative
Uplifted
Relaxed
Butter
Chestnut
Tar
Bully Kush effects are mostly calming.
Bully Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, uplifted, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bully Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Bully Kush strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Bully Kush strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bully Kush strain reviews(11)
R........a
August 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Purchased Bully Kush by Kindtree at Matri Dispensary in Uniontown Pa.. very nice popcorn budz that reiked of citrus and earthy flavors!! Really eased my physical pain and relaxed my mind and helped my Crohn's disease flare up!!! Definitely recommend for relaxing and chilling type vibes!! Definitely will Purchase again!! Matri Uniontown crew rocks 🤘🤘🤘
T........w
July 31, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Alright so I’m going to level with you, this stuff tastes like Jack Black smells after a heavy outdoor workout in august. However, I can not sing the praises of its effectiveness. 100% recommend you all try this out for the weirdest, yet most wonderful combination that I have ever smoked.
b........d
May 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain is a backcross of triangle kush. What i smoke is seed junkys bully kush. This strain has a nose that could smell up a big house reeks like gas n purp jungle weed. Usually is totally purp but I've seen diff phenos be splotchy or dark green. It’s always caked in resin n pistols. If you see this strain id highly recommend ive smoked for years and am a huge fan of floral/cookie weeds. This is the king of that flavor profile with extra flavor to compliment it and surprise you. Top 3 all time fav for overall high and taste