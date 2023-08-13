This strain is a backcross of triangle kush. What i smoke is seed junkys bully kush. This strain has a nose that could smell up a big house reeks like gas n purp jungle weed. Usually is totally purp but I've seen diff phenos be splotchy or dark green. It’s always caked in resin n pistols. If you see this strain id highly recommend ive smoked for years and am a huge fan of floral/cookie weeds. This is the king of that flavor profile with extra flavor to compliment it and surprise you. Top 3 all time fav for overall high and taste