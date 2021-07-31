Bully Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bully Kush.
Bully Kush strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Bully Kush strain flavors
Bully Kush strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T........w
July 31, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Alright so I’m going to level with you, this stuff tastes like Jack Black smells after a heavy outdoor workout in august. However, I can not sing the praises of its effectiveness. 100% recommend you all try this out for the weirdest, yet most wonderful combination that I have ever smoked.
k........r
January 25, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Smells and tastes piney and eathy. Feel relaxed and happy, bit of a couch lock.
f........3
November 10, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
I got some of this bud today, seems decent, feels like a blue dream kind of high, pretty refreshing, some dry eye too, pretty good to hotbox with too, decent and tolerable high
b........d
May 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain is a backcross of triangle kush. What i smoke is seed junkys bully kush. This strain has a nose that could smell up a big house reeks like gas n purp jungle weed. Usually is totally purp but I've seen diff phenos be splotchy or dark green. It’s always caked in resin n pistols. If you see this strain id highly recommend ive smoked for years and am a huge fan of floral/cookie weeds. This is the king of that flavor profile with extra flavor to compliment it and surprise you. Top 3 all time fav for overall high and taste
m........5
September 7, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
love the great head high and still be able to function
m........6
May 17, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Bully Kush's buds have a sweet and sour peppery orange flavor with a heavily diesel and earthy aroma to match. Bully Kush buds have fat, spade-shaped, bright neon green nugs with dark olive undertones, bright orange hairs
A........0
June 2, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Great indica with all OG flavors! Piney, earthy, lemony, and danky all at the same time! The BX makes it very heavy it's great for pain relief and for sure insomnia! You will doze off from this strain!
4........g
August 15, 2022
Happy
Talkative
The bud structure is very dense and sticky! Beautiful bud! Smells amazing too.