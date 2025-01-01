stock photo similar to Bullz Eye
Bullz Eye
write a review
Bullz Eye is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Bullz Eye is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Bullz Eye is a cross of Red Bullz x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Bullz Eye so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bullz EyeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bullz Eye products near you
Similar to Bullz Eye near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—