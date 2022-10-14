stock photo similar to Red Bullz
Hybrid

Red Bullz

aka Red Bull

Red Bullz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gas and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Red Bullz is a new strain from Compound Genetics that was released in 2022. Red Bullz has a fruity, spicy, and gassy flavor and aroma that resembles grape candy. Red Bullz is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Red Bullz effects include feeling creative, aroused, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Red Bullz when dealing with symptoms associated with bipolar disorder, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Compound Genetics, Red Bullz features flavors like apple, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Red Bullz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Red Bullz has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your energy and mood. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of creativity and motivation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Bullz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Red Bullz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Red Bullz strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Aroused

Red Bullz strain helps with

  • Bipolar disorder
    26% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • PTSD
    20% of people say it helps with PTSD
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Red Bullz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Red Bullz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Red Bullz strain reviews19

October 14, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I enjoy listening to music and practicing my German while I smoke and after I smoke this. I feel focused and uplifted enough to study yet very relaxed but not melt in the couch relaxed. I feel it's a little bit of a creeper so if you are a lightweight be careful. (I have to add that I have a very high tolerance and most things effect me differently. My husband had a hard time focusing, was spaced out on head buzz awhile, then he got the munchies.)
11 people found this helpful
November 1, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This is one of the best strains I have smoked since I don’t know when, a long long time!
10 people found this helpful
March 25, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
Solid day/evening smoke. Nice head high. Doesn’t make you anxious like a sativa or sleepy like an indica. Solid smooth mellow. Feels like I’m being hugged by a big fluffy pancake.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight