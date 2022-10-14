Red Bullz
Red Bullz effects are mostly energizing.
Red Bullz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gas and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Red Bullz is a new strain from Compound Genetics that was released in 2022. Red Bullz has a fruity, spicy, and gassy flavor and aroma that resembles grape candy. Red Bullz is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Red Bullz effects include feeling creative, aroused, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Red Bullz when dealing with symptoms associated with bipolar disorder, depression, and inflammation. Bred by Compound Genetics, Red Bullz features flavors like apple, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Red Bullz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Red Bullz has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your energy and mood. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of creativity and motivation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Bullz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
26% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
20% of people say it helps with Depression
20% of people say it helps with PTSD
