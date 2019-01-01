Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Gage Green Genetics’ Grape Stomper collection, Burning Desire is a cross of White Fire and Grape Stomper OG. Expect dense buds with glistening trichomes and dense calyxes in a traditional OG Kush bud structure. Terpenes put out the delicious grape aroma alongside a chem gas influence and potent high that hits immediately.