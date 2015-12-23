ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge. Its euphoric effects are potent and long-lasting, making this strain a favorite among consumers with high tolerances. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire—which is, in part, where the name Fire OG came from. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

709 people reported 5281 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 39%
Hungry 28%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Avatar for Jackboothe
Member since 2012
Fire OG is NOT to be underestimated. As a super- sativa afficianado I'm usually somewhat reletivley underwhelmed by decent, but dime a dozen "OG's." This however, is a kick in the face and a ripping sativa one at that. Fire OG and its crosses Firewalker (fire x skywalker) and Fire King (x king louis...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for animalcookiesFAVstrain
Member since 2014
I just wanted to brush my teeth.. normally it only takes 2, maybe 3 minutes. instead spent 2 hours in the bathroom. call me if u want your teeth professional cleaned:/
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for docgrnthmb
Member since 2014
Definitely a heart thumper. 3 hits... I'm fuckin motivated dude. writing, reading, working, it don't matter. this strain got my ass up. straight to the brain at first with a sense of motivation, then a nice calming stoned feeling after a few hours.. pain was zero and depression wiped off the face of...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for metzgerjones
Member since 2014
After finishing a half bottle of wine, we smoked a small bowl of Fire OG. The effects where immediate and noticeable. The drunkenness disappeared and an enjoyable mental buzz that started to churn into a body high as well. I started smiling more than usual and would start jiggling at little thing...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for ChemicalHazex
Member since 2014
It is very strong strain, I wouldn't recommend this to newbies. As I smoked it, it definitely burns your throat and you'll cough, but good cough in a way. It definitely gives out that good high you get from Fire. Excellent strain, flavor isn't my favorite in this strain. But worth buying, not recomm...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Fire OG
First strain child
White Dawg Fire OG
child
Second strain child
Pele's Fire OG
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

