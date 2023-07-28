Burnt Orange reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Burnt Orange.
Burnt Orange strain effects
Burnt Orange strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
h........t
July 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Fire smoke. Medicine. So nice, calming. Not sleepy tho. Smoking a bowl rn for pain relief and appetite, hit twice before I wanted to review it. It’s working. Toasted oranges and citrus on the exhale. Very nice. Head and body effects. Mine is flower from Cream dispo in pearl, Ms, Kelly’s green brand, thc is 21.3% plus 1.2% terps. Another bowl I might be napping tho. Good stuff. Limonene, myrcene, trans-caryophyllene.
s........n
June 11, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Awesome 🤩. Was looking for something to stimulate my appetite, and this does. Nice taste and relaxing effect.
j........5
September 29, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Only my all time favorite gets a 5 star butttt this strain is nice! Has me relaxed and not paranoid but also not couched easy on the lungs which is nice coming from someone who smokes blunts with a hemp wrap. All in all great strain and SunMed does it again!
b........8
October 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Reminds me of cutting/melting a Lego piece/aka ABS plastic for you 3d printer nerds like me. Very skunky, which I love. highly recommend
r........c
Today
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Excellent body high
m........7
December 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
This flower is the quality I expect. It’s fragrant, grinds beautifully, burns well, and lasts longer than a lot of other strains I’ve tried. It’s now one of my fav hybrids!
s........2
February 25, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry mouth
So much pain relief. Very helpful with appetite! Did make me a bit paranoid but not too bad.
h........3
November 17, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Love the Terp's on this one idk if it's just the batch but man this strain is like a orangey gmo flavor supppper fire and medicinal