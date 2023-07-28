Burnt Orange
Burnt Orange effects are mostly calming.
Burnt Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Burnt Toast. This strain is named after its orange-citrus flavor and aroma that can remind you of a freshly toasted slice of bread. Burnt Orange is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Burnt Orange effects include relaxation, happiness, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Burnt Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by SunMed Growers, Burnt Orange features flavors like orange, spicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Burnt Orange typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a balanced hybrid that can help them feel calm and cheerful. Burnt Orange is also known for its dense and resinous buds that feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Burnt Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
