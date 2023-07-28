stock photo similar to Burnt Orange
Hybrid

Burnt Orange

Burnt Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Burnt Toast. This strain is named after its orange-citrus flavor and aroma that can remind you of a freshly toasted slice of bread. Burnt Orange is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Burnt Orange effects include relaxationhappiness, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Burnt Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stressdepression, and pain. Bred by SunMed Growers, Burnt Orange features flavors like orangespicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Burnt Orange typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a balanced hybrid that can help them feel calm and cheerful. Burnt Orange is also known for its dense and resinous buds that feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Burnt Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Burnt Orange strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Uplifted

Hungry

Burnt Orange strain helps with

Burnt Orange strain reviews

July 28, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Fire smoke. Medicine. So nice, calming. Not sleepy tho. Smoking a bowl rn for pain relief and appetite, hit twice before I wanted to review it. It’s working. Toasted oranges and citrus on the exhale. Very nice. Head and body effects. Mine is flower from Cream dispo in pearl, Ms, Kelly’s green brand, thc is 21.3% plus 1.2% terps. Another bowl I might be napping tho. Good stuff. Limonene, myrcene, trans-caryophyllene.
June 11, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Awesome 🤩. Was looking for something to stimulate my appetite, and this does. Nice taste and relaxing effect.
September 29, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Only my all time favorite gets a 5 star butttt this strain is nice! Has me relaxed and not paranoid but also not couched easy on the lungs which is nice coming from someone who smokes blunts with a hemp wrap. All in all great strain and SunMed does it again!
