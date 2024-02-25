stock photo similar to Burtz
Burtz
Burtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Burtz is over 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Burtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Burtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Burtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
