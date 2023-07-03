I was already suffering a lot from anxiety & depression. and then on December 9th 2022, my grandmother passed away @ hospice. we were EXTREMELY close. It took me a few days to realize this new reality I now live in Last thing my mind needed. Ever since her death, my mental issues have flared up tremendously I have been 10-13'd twice(sent to mental hospital) and no medicine I've been given since has helped until I found cannabis. Fast forward to Jul 2nd 2023, I bought BUTTER MINTZ as a "Dazed" brand disposable with air flow option. I set airflow to 50/50. I hit it during a walk with my mom outside. The flavor reminded me of the cakes my grandmother made me for all my birthdays. It made me want a slice The flavor on this strain is what helps me the most. 10/10 DELICIOUS