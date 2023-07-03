Butter Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Butter Mintz.
Butter Mintz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
r........m
July 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I was already suffering a lot from anxiety & depression. and then on December 9th 2022, my grandmother passed away @ hospice. we were EXTREMELY close. It took me a few days to realize this new reality I now live in Last thing my mind needed. Ever since her death, my mental issues have flared up tremendously I have been 10-13'd twice(sent to mental hospital) and no medicine I've been given since has helped until I found cannabis. Fast forward to Jul 2nd 2023, I bought BUTTER MINTZ as a "Dazed" brand disposable with air flow option. I set airflow to 50/50. I hit it during a walk with my mom outside. The flavor reminded me of the cakes my grandmother made me for all my birthdays. It made me want a slice The flavor on this strain is what helps me the most. 10/10 DELICIOUS
m........1
August 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Great great . Will have you high for hours . Very sweet definitely taste like cake , cupcake , ice cream . Will give you a headache when your high come down. More of a relaxing calming !
i........2
September 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
I thought it would be more calming, but I ended up writing 2 pages of journals, and doing a lot of retrospective, makes me feel at ease, it's a strange feeling. but in a good well, I guess it also varies from persons to persons