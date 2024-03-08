Butter Runtz reviews
Butter Runtz strain effects
Butter Runtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
l........t
March 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Who else is here because they got the butter runtz live rosin disposable from crysp co?! 😂🤣😂 this stuff right here is the nectar of the gods my fellow stoners. Classic super euphoric/giggly and happy effects from the runtz come through as I find the strain to be initially stimulating and then after about 20-30 minutes of lovely super positive non-anxiety inducing sativa related effects the peanut butter breath genetics begin to show up to the party and I’ll be honest, peanut butter breath came up in the mix and straight up stood on bidness and basically said “this town ain’t big enough for the two of us” to whatever was still remaining of the effects the runtz was initially bringing to the table and you just get full on blasted with the classic indica effects associated with peanut butter breath so we’re talking relaxed, tingly hungry and depending on the time of the day it can definitely lead to sleepiness. I find if I hit this strain in the morning it doesn’t make me sleepy but rather just relaxed and mellow. If I hit it at night time, it’s KO time for the kid in t-minus 60-90 minutes from the time the vapor leaves my lungs. Smells like straight up peanut butter candy and is a 10/10 recommend. Flavor is sweet, buttery and fruity. Go get you one on the crysp!
m........h
February 29, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
I feel like I can smoke this and kick back into my couch forever. Very soothing high.
m........0
April 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I'll say I told you so but you just gonna cry you just wanna know those peanut butter vibes
k........3
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Good relaxing evening time winding down and relaxing happy
d........9
February 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A good smooth smoke that literally smells like Reese's peanut butter cups lol. Definitely a chill and couch type bud!
e........s
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very relaxed as I write this great flavor…yea a awesome stain 4sure for pains but will also get u sky high loving it
m........n
May 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
this strain is GAS and taste great. everyone i shared this with was impressed. it’s got me glued to the couch and deep in thought and it also looks great. 10/10 must recommend.