Butter Runtz
aka Peanut Butter Runtz
Butter Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain produced by crossing Runtz and Peanut Butter Breath. This hybrid leans towards the indica side and is cherished for its delightful combination of effects and flavors. With genetics that are approximately 70% indica and 30% sativa, Butter Runtz offers a balanced high that tends to be more relaxing and sedating. The THC content of Butter Runtz can vary but often falls within the range of 18% to 24%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling mentally uplifted and physically tranquil, making it an appealing choice for winding down and relieving stress. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Butter Runtz to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Butter Runtz features a flavor profile characterized by sweet, buttery, and fruity notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is typically myrcene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Butter Runtz may vary depending on location and market conditions, but it generally falls within the range of $12 to $20 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to experience Butter Runtz, we encourage you to share your insights by leaving a strain review.
Butter Runtz strain effects
Butter Runtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
