stock photo similar to Butter Runtz
Hybrid

Butter Runtz

aka Peanut Butter Runtz

Butter Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain produced by crossing Runtz and Peanut Butter Breath. This hybrid leans towards the indica side and is cherished for its delightful combination of effects and flavors. With genetics that are approximately 70% indica and 30% sativa, Butter Runtz offers a balanced high that tends to be more relaxing and sedating. The THC content of Butter Runtz can vary but often falls within the range of 18% to 24%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling mentally uplifted and physically tranquil, making it an appealing choice for winding down and relieving stress. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Butter Runtz to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Butter Runtz features a flavor profile characterized by sweet, buttery, and fruity notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is typically myrcene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Butter Runtz may vary depending on location and market conditions, but it generally falls within the range of $12 to $20 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to experience Butter Runtz, we encourage you to share your insights by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Butter Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Butter Runtz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Butter Runtz strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    28% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Butter Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Butter Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Butter Runtz strain reviews7

March 8, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Who else is here because they got the butter runtz live rosin disposable from crysp co?! 😂🤣😂 this stuff right here is the nectar of the gods my fellow stoners. Classic super euphoric/giggly and happy effects from the runtz come through as I find the strain to be initially stimulating and then after about 20-30 minutes of lovely super positive non-anxiety inducing sativa related effects the peanut butter breath genetics begin to show up to the party and I’ll be honest, peanut butter breath came up in the mix and straight up stood on bidness and basically said “this town ain’t big enough for the two of us” to whatever was still remaining of the effects the runtz was initially bringing to the table and you just get full on blasted with the classic indica effects associated with peanut butter breath so we’re talking relaxed, tingly hungry and depending on the time of the day it can definitely lead to sleepiness. I find if I hit this strain in the morning it doesn’t make me sleepy but rather just relaxed and mellow. If I hit it at night time, it’s KO time for the kid in t-minus 60-90 minutes from the time the vapor leaves my lungs. Smells like straight up peanut butter candy and is a 10/10 recommend. Flavor is sweet, buttery and fruity. Go get you one on the crysp!
4 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
I feel like I can smoke this and kick back into my couch forever. Very soothing high.
1 person found this helpful
February 17, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very relaxed as I write this great flavor…yea a awesome stain 4sure for pains but will also get u sky high loving it
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Butter Runtz strain genetics