If you enjoy a body high more over taste, then Butterstuff is the perfect choice. The high catches up to you relatively quick. It makes you alert, yet sedated and giggly, along with a lot of thoughts. With all these effects in mind, it seems too good to be true, but be aware, that because of its natural high THC content, this is not for the novice who cannot tolerate a full body high. I recommend this to the stoner world. 10/10.