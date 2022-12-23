Butterstuff reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Butterstuff.
Butterstuff strain effects
Butterstuff strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
Butterstuff reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Z........7
December 23, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
One of my favorite strains - I feel like it’s not getting enough love. Powerful and potent but not overwhelming. I find it helps a lot with combating anxiety and panic. Helps a lot with PMS symptoms and menstrual cramps. A very chill strain that’s not overly sedating - enjoyable to smoke and do some gentle yoga or play video games for a few hours.
g........c
November 6, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
smoked this the other day while hiking and taking pictures after a long day at work. this was just what i needed as a pick me up to bring me some pain relief and a slight lift from my depression slump. hits are very smooth and it burns pretty evenly in joints. the flavor is faint and kinda sweet. glad i got a few pre rolls, because this is a new favorite
c........q
October 11, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Effects from this strain are pretty strong. Gets me pretty relaxed and tired. The taste is nutty for sure
s........h
September 13, 2022
It's fine. Nothing special. Grinds like GG#4, very sticky. Well trimmed buds. Pollen heavy, you can expect an initial rush that tapers off quickly. Definitely a "bang for your buck" strain that smokes smooth on glass or paper. Good for group sesh if there are some mixed tolerance levels.
a........r
July 8, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
If you enjoy a body high more over taste, then Butterstuff is the perfect choice. The high catches up to you relatively quick. It makes you alert, yet sedated and giggly, along with a lot of thoughts. With all these effects in mind, it seems too good to be true, but be aware, that because of its natural high THC content, this is not for the novice who cannot tolerate a full body high. I recommend this to the stoner world. 10/10.
D........8
February 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
Clocking in at 37.98% . I’m a seasoned smoker and this stuff is incredible it helps with my anxiety and depression and even though it’s an indica it gives me motivation to start my day . Would highly recommend nice tight fox tail nugs little purple mixed in .
u........h
February 12, 2023
This is a very good strain, also pretty potent. As someone with high tolerance some strains have little effect. However, this one got me very relaxed and very sleepy. Would recommend to anyone with sleep apnea or just wanting a good smoke.
g........7
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Been a smoker a little over 50 years. I have seen a wide variety from 50+generation Blue Hawaiian Skunk to Indiana ditch weed, but until it runs out or drops under 27% Butterstuff is my go to choice never mind the “helps with” category it draws nice (take a nice big hit doesn’t burn your lungs)burns nice, tastes fantastic and even with my tolerance a couple of hits and you’re good to go. Highly recommended you can thank me later