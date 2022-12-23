Butterstuff reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Butterstuff.

write a review

Butterstuff strain effects

Reported by 69 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Giggly

Butterstuff strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress

Butterstuff reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 23, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
One of my favorite strains - I feel like it’s not getting enough love. Powerful and potent but not overwhelming. I find it helps a lot with combating anxiety and panic. Helps a lot with PMS symptoms and menstrual cramps. A very chill strain that’s not overly sedating - enjoyable to smoke and do some gentle yoga or play video games for a few hours.
26 people found this helpful
November 6, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
smoked this the other day while hiking and taking pictures after a long day at work. this was just what i needed as a pick me up to bring me some pain relief and a slight lift from my depression slump. hits are very smooth and it burns pretty evenly in joints. the flavor is faint and kinda sweet. glad i got a few pre rolls, because this is a new favorite
18 people found this helpful
October 11, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Effects from this strain are pretty strong. Gets me pretty relaxed and tired. The taste is nutty for sure
10 people found this helpful
September 13, 2022
It's fine. Nothing special. Grinds like GG#4, very sticky. Well trimmed buds. Pollen heavy, you can expect an initial rush that tapers off quickly. Definitely a "bang for your buck" strain that smokes smooth on glass or paper. Good for group sesh if there are some mixed tolerance levels.
6 people found this helpful
July 8, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
If you enjoy a body high more over taste, then Butterstuff is the perfect choice. The high catches up to you relatively quick. It makes you alert, yet sedated and giggly, along with a lot of thoughts. With all these effects in mind, it seems too good to be true, but be aware, that because of its natural high THC content, this is not for the novice who cannot tolerate a full body high. I recommend this to the stoner world. 10/10.
5 people found this helpful
February 7, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Tingly
Clocking in at 37.98% . I’m a seasoned smoker and this stuff is incredible it helps with my anxiety and depression and even though it’s an indica it gives me motivation to start my day . Would highly recommend nice tight fox tail nugs little purple mixed in .
4 people found this helpful
February 12, 2023
This is a very good strain, also pretty potent. As someone with high tolerance some strains have little effect. However, this one got me very relaxed and very sleepy. Would recommend to anyone with sleep apnea or just wanting a good smoke.
2 people found this helpful
April 16, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Been a smoker a little over 50 years. I have seen a wide variety from 50+generation Blue Hawaiian Skunk to Indiana ditch weed, but until it runs out or drops under 27% Butterstuff is my go to choice never mind the “helps with” category it draws nice (take a nice big hit doesn’t burn your lungs)burns nice, tastes fantastic and even with my tolerance a couple of hits and you’re good to go. Highly recommended you can thank me later
2 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Butterstuff

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...