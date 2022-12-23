stock photo similar to Butterstuff
Butterstuff
aka Butter Stuff
Butterstuff is a new, mouth-watering hybrid weed strain made for the modern connoisseur. This cross of Velvet Glove and Peanut Butter Breath bred by TeamingWithTerps is part of their “Butter line” to combine the best of classic flavors for a new generation of tastes. Butterstuff has gorgeous, multicolored buds of dark purple, bright green and silvery calyxes that emit a layered aroma of earthy, nutty, diesel and funk notes. It can test as high as 32% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Butterstuff, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Butterstuff strain effects
Butterstuff strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
Butterstuff strain reviews69
Z........7
December 23, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
g........c
November 6, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
c........q
October 11, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly