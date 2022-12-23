stock photo similar to Butterstuff
Hybrid

Butterstuff

aka Butter Stuff

Butterstuff is a new, mouth-watering hybrid weed strain made for the modern connoisseur. This cross of Velvet Glove and Peanut Butter Breath bred by TeamingWithTerps is part of their “Butter line” to combine the best of classic flavors for a new generation of tastes. Butterstuff has gorgeous, multicolored buds of dark purple, bright green and silvery calyxes that emit a layered aroma of earthy, nutty, diesel and funk notes. It can test as high as 32% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Butterstuff, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. 



Butterstuff strain effects

Reported by 69 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Giggly

Butterstuff strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
Butterstuff strain reviews69

December 23, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
One of my favorite strains - I feel like it’s not getting enough love. Powerful and potent but not overwhelming. I find it helps a lot with combating anxiety and panic. Helps a lot with PMS symptoms and menstrual cramps. A very chill strain that’s not overly sedating - enjoyable to smoke and do some gentle yoga or play video games for a few hours.
26 people found this helpful
November 6, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
smoked this the other day while hiking and taking pictures after a long day at work. this was just what i needed as a pick me up to bring me some pain relief and a slight lift from my depression slump. hits are very smooth and it burns pretty evenly in joints. the flavor is faint and kinda sweet. glad i got a few pre rolls, because this is a new favorite
18 people found this helpful
October 11, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Effects from this strain are pretty strong. Gets me pretty relaxed and tired. The taste is nutty for sure
10 people found this helpful
