C13 Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain C13 Haze.

Avatar for BlazzinGiant
Member since 2019
1st time trying this strain and it’s AWESOME, enough said 🤘😎 but if anyone needs some I got extra, hit me up-!
ArousedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for GFOhio02
Member since 2015
seriously the best strain that has replaced my addictive pain meds. Thank you to whoever bred this strain
Avatar for mb0614
Member since 2015
This shit... Crazy... I received an ounce coming from Colorado. When I got it I wasn't impressed, more of disappointed. Bud was compacted (understandable since shipped) but each nice sized nug had 2-5 seeds. I'm think, dang, this stuff will blow. I smoked about .3grams and didn't feel anything and w...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for crinoid1919
Member since 2015
C141 Haze extract by GoldenXtrX Named C141 Haze (which isn't a strain I can find) is a great product. Potent yet has a very smooth hit. Its light mellow flavor with a hint of lemon and pine is really pleasant to use. The high is strong and long lasting
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Sweetk
Member since 2014
I have carpal tunnel most of the I'm in a lot of pain most of the day until I tried the strangers relaxe,don't have the jitters don't feel hungry just feel good that's my opinion.
Avatar for FLTLNDR
Member since 2014
Picked up this tonight, very smooth smoke with quick acting buzz. Doesn't last as long as some other strains but still a great way to relax, really noticed a difference in mood within the first few puffs which is nice and (for me) unexpected with hybrids, though it is nothing out of the ordinary. Gr...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative