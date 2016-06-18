Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This shit... Crazy...
I received an ounce coming from Colorado. When I got it I wasn't impressed, more of disappointed. Bud was compacted (understandable since shipped) but each nice sized nug had 2-5 seeds. I'm think, dang, this stuff will blow. I smoked about .3grams and didn't feel anything and w...
C141 Haze extract by GoldenXtrX
Named C141 Haze (which isn't a strain I can find) is a great product. Potent yet has a very smooth hit. Its light mellow flavor with a hint of lemon and pine is really pleasant to use. The high is strong and long lasting
Picked up this tonight, very smooth smoke with quick acting buzz. Doesn't last as long as some other strains but still a great way to relax, really noticed a difference in mood within the first few puffs which is nice and (for me) unexpected with hybrids, though it is nothing out of the ordinary. Gr...