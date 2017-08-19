ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
C4 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain C4.

65 people reported 474 effects
Relaxed 75%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 52%
Focused 29%
Stress 30%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 24%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Avatar for lperrito
Member since 2019
Hey ya'll! i'm writing this review high (don't we all do that) on another strain. Anyway, i would really appreciate if anybody here could substantiate my ideas here. Sadly, i am not sure if this experience i am about to write about may not even be this strain ( i will right on an experience i am ce...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Apeirofobia
Member since 2019
Great to chill
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for budeater96
Member since 2017
Excellent strain for stress management and anxiety! Bit of a creeper, but once it hits expect a nice sense of euphoria and a clear mind.
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for gabejolly101
Member since 2018
GREAT STRAIN! I personally love the creeper high. A truly great smoke overall. Me and my friends love getting it and love to roll them into joints the most (: WOULD RECOMMEND
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for AnorexicDiabetic
Member since 2018
All of the flavor profiles I love most filled into a beautiful, dense nugget. A great choice for anyone that loves citrus or pine. This stain is currently in my top 10. It may be an Indica heavy hybrid, but I didn't notice any overwhelming couchlock or sleepiness. I got this strain at Oregon Canna...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Cyster3192
Member since 2018
This is the best strain ever. Literally helps with everything I could use MMJ for! I haven’t found it at any dispensary near me for over a year and it makes me sad but if I ever comes around again best believe I’m buying as much as I legally can! Lol
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for funkyplayer
Member since 2016
Had it in edible form, berry blast. More CBD feeling. Lighter style. Wouldn’t get again for edibles
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for slipknot4783
Member since 2017
THE BEST STRAIN EVER. it doesn’t taste like shit and it gets you really stoned after the first few hits, it has quite a few tri-combs and you can smell the strain from a mile away. So far after using this strain i dont have any complaints about it and I recommend this strain to people with depressio...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed