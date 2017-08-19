We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 75%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 52%
Focused 29%
Stress 30%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 24%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
89
lperrito
Member since 2019
Hey ya'll!
i'm writing this review high (don't we all do that) on another strain. Anyway, i would really appreciate if anybody here could substantiate my ideas here. Sadly, i am not sure if this experience i am about to write about may not even be this strain ( i will right on an experience i am ce...
All of the flavor profiles I love most filled into a beautiful, dense nugget. A great choice for anyone that loves citrus or pine. This stain is currently in my top 10.
It may be an Indica heavy hybrid, but I didn't notice any overwhelming couchlock or sleepiness.
I got this strain at Oregon Canna...
This is the best strain ever. Literally helps with everything I could use MMJ for! I haven’t found it at any dispensary near me for over a year and it makes me sad but if I ever comes around again best believe I’m buying as much as I legally can! Lol
THE BEST STRAIN EVER. it doesn’t taste like shit and it gets you really stoned after the first few hits, it has quite a few tri-combs and you can smell the strain from a mile away. So far after using this strain i dont have any complaints about it and I recommend this strain to people with depressio...