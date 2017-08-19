ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 93 reviews

C4

C4

An indica-leaning cross between Cotton Candy and Shiskaberry, C4 is known for its high yields and resin production that make it an excellent option for producing top-notch concentrates. The fruity aroma is highlighted by a thick, earthy tones that mixes with flavors of pine and citrus. Its deep, relaxing effects are recommended to those battling depression and anxiety, and are sure to blow you out of any funk you may find yourself in.

65 people reported 474 effects
Relaxed 75%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 52%
Focused 29%
Stress 30%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 24%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Second strain parent
Cotton Candy Kush
parent
Strain
C4
First strain child
Lemonhead OG
child
Second strain child
True X
child

