An indica-leaning cross between Cotton Candy and Shiskaberry, C4 is known for its high yields and resin production that make it an excellent option for producing top-notch concentrates. The fruity aroma is highlighted by a thick, earthy tones that mixes with flavors of pine and citrus. Its deep, relaxing effects are recommended to those battling depression and anxiety, and are sure to blow you out of any funk you may find yourself in.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
