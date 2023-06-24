I just love this strain so much this is the first review I’ve ever decided to write for that reason. Legends pre rolls is what introduces me to this strain and it does not disappoint.I felt happy, euphoric, energetic, but relaxed and calm at the same time. I’m struggle with anger as well as severe depression and anxiety. This strain helped me relax with just a few puffs. I’m a heavy smoker and I could put it out three to four times. That’s how you know it’s good.