Cadillac Rainbow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cadillac Rainbow.
Cadillac Rainbow strain effects
Cadillac Rainbow strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
j........1
June 24, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
so we have this in illinois also, it's only 40 an 8th, has that runs taste, very many colors, hints rainbow name, and it is nowhere near 37%thc. mid 20s .37 would make it the world's strongest weed. and its not. it's a mid quality strain. they should take that pure Michigan with its high thc,and cross it with a more potentent fruity strain.maybe it is better in Michigan, but no way it's beating out Cafe Racer at 35%.
C........2
June 17, 2023
Focused
Happy
Just picked up an 1/8 from Sunnyside in Illinois. Bud is so purple it’s almost black. It is good. Two hits and I was relaxed, but still ready to go. Recommend!
l........8
July 4, 2023
Euphoric
Uplifted
Solid flavor, hits well. Very helpful for depression and hunger especially.
d........v
February 24, 2024
I just did the review with the top 3 terpenes listed. I vaped flower in a pax plus. It wasn't a cartridge. In other words, there is 36% Cadillac Rainbow out there. Nice big buds too, not smalls. Eden Trees growers, Ohio.
b........1
November 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I just love this strain so much this is the first review I’ve ever decided to write for that reason. Legends pre rolls is what introduces me to this strain and it does not disappoint.I felt happy, euphoric, energetic, but relaxed and calm at the same time. I’m struggle with anger as well as severe depression and anxiety. This strain helped me relax with just a few puffs. I’m a heavy smoker and I could put it out three to four times. That’s how you know it’s good.
D........d
April 29, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Had to pick up some of this last time I was in MI because it's a Phish reference AND it's diesel-y smelling hybrid. Nice big buds and frosty AF. Though it's diesel-y it's not the somewhat gross smelling gasoline diesel smell some indica strains do. Anyway it smokes really nice and feels like what you'd want a hybrid to. Relaxed, spacey, and visually interesting like an indica but focus, creativity, and caffeine es que uplifted/giddy feeling. Perfect strain for watching MST3K or playing a deep RPG for an extended session. Definitely a contender for my top strains competition.
l........a
December 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This a nice cross of Pure Michigan and runtz … sweet and gassy 👃 with a tangy citrus twist..got the same flavor but a bit sweeter..medium strength bud, this isn’t a heavyweight but more of a all day smoke that tastes damn good with some nice euphoria and chill vibes. I just say four star herb we got here.
k........4
November 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
One of my favs while 🎮