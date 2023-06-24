so we have this in illinois also, it's only 40 an 8th, has that runs taste, very many colors, hints rainbow name, and it is nowhere near 37%thc. mid 20s .37 would make it the world's strongest weed. and its not. it's a mid quality strain. they should take that pure Michigan with its high thc,and cross it with a more potentent fruity strain.maybe it is better in Michigan, but no way it's beating out Cafe Racer at 35%.