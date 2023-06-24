stock photo similar to Cadillac Rainbow
Hybrid

Cadillac Rainbow

Cadillac Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Michigan and Runtz. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Cadillac Rainbow is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cadillac Rainbow effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cadillac Rainbow when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Cadillac Rainbow features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Cadillac Rainbow typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cadillac Rainbow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Cadillac Rainbow

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Cadillac Rainbow strain effects

Reported by 69 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Cadillac Rainbow strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cadillac Rainbow products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cadillac Rainbow near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Cadillac Rainbow strain reviews69

June 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
so we have this in illinois also, it's only 40 an 8th, has that runs taste, very many colors, hints rainbow name, and it is nowhere near 37%thc. mid 20s .37 would make it the world's strongest weed. and its not. it's a mid quality strain. they should take that pure Michigan with its high thc,and cross it with a more potentent fruity strain.maybe it is better in Michigan, but no way it's beating out Cafe Racer at 35%.
20 people found this helpful
June 17, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Just picked up an 1/8 from Sunnyside in Illinois. Bud is so purple it’s almost black. It is good. Two hits and I was relaxed, but still ready to go. Recommend!
11 people found this helpful
July 4, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Uplifted
Solid flavor, hits well. Very helpful for depression and hunger especially.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Cadillac Rainbow strain genetics