Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caffeine.
n........y
January 1, 2024
Sleepy
Very Sleepy Indica no way close to being a Sativa..
d........e
October 25, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this strain by Goldkine! By far one of my top favorites of 2023 so far! (It's Oct now)
c........e
June 11, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
for the name caffine i was expecting a sativa head high packed with energy. but it was a 50/50 hybrid buzz that left me in my head with negative thoughts. indicas effect me negatively. and im aware its listed as a hybrid but so is sour diesel. shared with some people that dont care about only wanting sativa and they loved it. but if your looking to wake up and get out of your head this isent the strain for you. if your already in a good mood this will make your mood better but if your in a bad mood this will maoe you sink into it.
m........9
November 18, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Wow, after a fat rip from my 12 inch bong this gave me an instant head feeling that didn’t lead to any head ache but felt as if I could feel the thc going from my lungs to my brain to the rest of my body. After exhaling it was like I had taken the freshest breath of air ever and I started getting everything done around me from small to large tasks and once I finished (which was quickly) I sat down almost worried that I’d be stuck with nothing to do but as I relaxed my body and started to watch tv I was instantly mellowed out and locked into that 70’s show (better than that 90’s show) anyways it’s an amazing strain super sticky and beautiful buds, I smoked it in a joint and a bong. 10/10 would recommend 👌🏽
z........n
May 7, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Fully agree with the description - for me at least, this sativa really delivers. I specifically started picking up things and knocking out stuff on my to do list I had been avoiding for weeks!
j........g
September 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Novice smoker here but this one is pretty good. An energetic and uplifted feeling during the beginning, then it sort of mellows out. Good Sativa
D........a
April 23, 2024
Focused
Happy
I've read some comments 'bout "Feeling Sleepy". I Believe, based on personal experience for sure, that can be due to an undiagnosed ADHD subject. See, our frontal brain cortex is broken in some way, so Caffeine (in coffee) or energy drinks, will bring us a sense of peace (WTF just happened, I can stand still 4 once), therefore I can FOCUS. If taken to much, youll turn the energy's drink purpose, into sleeping medicine. Same with this STRAIN, and it's great name.🫶