Wow, after a fat rip from my 12 inch bong this gave me an instant head feeling that didn’t lead to any head ache but felt as if I could feel the thc going from my lungs to my brain to the rest of my body. After exhaling it was like I had taken the freshest breath of air ever and I started getting everything done around me from small to large tasks and once I finished (which was quickly) I sat down almost worried that I’d be stuck with nothing to do but as I relaxed my body and started to watch tv I was instantly mellowed out and locked into that 70’s show (better than that 90’s show) anyways it’s an amazing strain super sticky and beautiful buds, I smoked it in a joint and a bong. 10/10 would recommend 👌🏽