for the name caffine i was expecting a sativa head high packed with energy. but it was a 50/50 hybrid buzz that left me in my head with negative thoughts. indicas effect me negatively. and im aware its listed as a hybrid but so is sour diesel. shared with some people that dont care about only wanting sativa and they loved it. but if your looking to wake up and get out of your head this isent the strain for you. if your already in a good mood this will make your mood better but if your in a bad mood this will maoe you sink into it.