p........d
February 4, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
If you've ever even CONSIDERED getting this strain DO IT DO IT DO IT !!!!!! I had an entire 3 hour PTSD attack, I'm talking screaming, crying, losing reality, suicidal ideation. I took ONE hit of this and any ounce of sadness, panic, fear, rage, floated out of my body and evaporated into thin air ! I have a high ass tolerance so holy shit I'm impressed, Trulieve doing good shit with their CakeFace Budder !!!! I have been looking for a strain like this for years y'all, it makes my face feel fuzzy, CLAPPED AS FUCK, like my eyes are R E D, pain is minimal, flashbacks minimal, really helped my anger mood swings and depression
D........e
June 2, 2022
Creative
Happy
Hands down my favorite strain in the state of Florida from Trulieve. Cakey beyond belief. The terpene profile is absolutely exquisite every single time, always hover above the 2.0% for Terps. The best thing ive ever found for daily operation, mood booster, and helping out crazily with anxiety and depression. Genuinely just the happiest strain I’ve ever found. AND DID I MENTION THE PAIN RELIEF. The pain relief is seriously out of this world. I’m not kidding when I say this is the best overall MEDICATION I’ve ever found! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🤩💚
P........r
November 10, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
The BESTTTT Flower I’ve ever smoked the taste and the way it hits ⛽️🔥🔥🔥🥵 Trulieve out did it. One of my favs
A........5
October 18, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I would definitely recommend this to anyone suffering from aggression and stress. This right here is God's medicine. The kind that heals the soul.
b........o
July 21, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Two hits at 3:30 Am where I usually am not on a good head space yet. But I'm floating in outer space happily after two puffs off the vaporizer. Better then any pill a doctor can give me. Thank you God for this medicine we can receive legally. Cheers and whores guys!!
d........y
October 14, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
I think I'm too high to write this review but I'll try. My first reaction to CaF was that it was harsh on my throat. It tasted real earthy to me. It doesn't take much before I forget that I was smoking 😂... Where was I? Oh yeah it gets me really high and I am a heavy smoker. So just be warned.
c........1
November 11, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
listen, if ur a new smoker or haven't hit in a while be careful...if ur a seasoned smoker like myself💁🏾♀️ this will take u back.
t........g
November 13, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Loved this one. Somehow, the name makes sense, you'll see what I mean.