If you've ever even CONSIDERED getting this strain DO IT DO IT DO IT !!!!!! I had an entire 3 hour PTSD attack, I'm talking screaming, crying, losing reality, suicidal ideation. I took ONE hit of this and any ounce of sadness, panic, fear, rage, floated out of my body and evaporated into thin air ! I have a high ass tolerance so holy shit I'm impressed, Trulieve doing good shit with their CakeFace Budder !!!! I have been looking for a strain like this for years y'all, it makes my face feel fuzzy, CLAPPED AS FUCK, like my eyes are R E D, pain is minimal, flashbacks minimal, really helped my anger mood swings and depression