Cake Face
Cake Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Face and Face Off Bx2. Cake Face is 16% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Face effects include euphoric, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Face when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by unknown breeders, Cake Face features flavors like vanilla, nutty, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cake Face typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cake Face, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cake FaceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cake Face strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cake Face products near you
Similar to Cake Face near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—