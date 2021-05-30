I make the comparison of this to that of top shelf liquor. There's cannabis you have for daily use, there may be some favorite go to strains, then there's the one you save for a special occasion - this is it. Clocking 26% THC this isn't an introductory strain and my personal feeling is this would be a bit much for a new user. For those with the right amount of time, company and location to sit and really enjoy this strain, she's complex on many levels. Strong citrus aroma from the terpenes, she's complex and welcoming. Easy draw bursting with flavor she draws a nice plume. The high from DHV (dry herb vape) hits within 5-10 minutes. I'd sensed what felt to be a million tiny bubbles float across my skin akin to being in a hot tub with light jets on. This was followed by a warm, heavy relaxing sensation followed by heavy eyes and nice rest. All in all lasted about 3 hrs from the first feeling until gone. The bubble sensation lasted about 5-10 mins followed by deep relaxation. Cerebrally I was uplifted and clear but relaxed. The sleep that came with this kind of snuck out of nowhere and slowly drifted me off to a very peaceful rest. Excellent night time strain to help you unwind and relax. Helps tremendously with obtaining a decent nights sleep. This ain't the strain I'd be breaking out daily or just handing out to friends. I'd keep a stash of this for that special occasion like the visit of a good old friend, to celebrate something or just to unwind after a particularly stressful week. This strain will hold its place at the top for some time to come.