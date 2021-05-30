Cake Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cake Pop.
Cake Pop strain effects
Cake Pop strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Arthritis
V........y
May 30, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This one surprised me. I smoked this with my wife and we both ended up giggly, aroused, and euphoric. It was a fun night. We'll have to try it again to compare with our first experience, but I definitely got laid with this one. She even asked what strain it was and she doesn't usually care. It was good enough to ask what it was so we could get more. Pretty sure I slept like a baby that night too.
b........1
April 25, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Gas.
d........3
August 19, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
tastes so good! smokes harsh but i love it. made me realllyy tired though lol. good for sleep and anxiety.
P........y
April 22, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Well Hello there darling, I have needed you in my life. I wish I could describe the smell and taste, but I lost those two things over a year ago. I can say that the smoke was smooth as silk. It was nice and airy and gave me little or no cough. The cotton mouth is real and it's EPIC! My suggestion is prepare to either eat a popsicle, ice cream, whatever - or else you'll sound like Thelma from the Si****ns. My experience was a nice happy float that gave me the ability to focus on a tedious task (cleaning the birds cages) and just lose myself to the music as I cleaned away. I can see this as being a nice way to kick off the weekend getting some spring cleaning done before it gets too hot. I'm not joking about the focus part. The term "monotasking" becomes a whole new reality. 😊
b........1
October 18, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Great for social anxiety. Relaxing body high, with strong euphoria and mildly energizing head high. Made me feel super talkative, and more awake than usual for an indica.
B........S
November 25, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I make the comparison of this to that of top shelf liquor. There's cannabis you have for daily use, there may be some favorite go to strains, then there's the one you save for a special occasion - this is it. Clocking 26% THC this isn't an introductory strain and my personal feeling is this would be a bit much for a new user. For those with the right amount of time, company and location to sit and really enjoy this strain, she's complex on many levels. Strong citrus aroma from the terpenes, she's complex and welcoming. Easy draw bursting with flavor she draws a nice plume. The high from DHV (dry herb vape) hits within 5-10 minutes. I'd sensed what felt to be a million tiny bubbles float across my skin akin to being in a hot tub with light jets on. This was followed by a warm, heavy relaxing sensation followed by heavy eyes and nice rest. All in all lasted about 3 hrs from the first feeling until gone. The bubble sensation lasted about 5-10 mins followed by deep relaxation. Cerebrally I was uplifted and clear but relaxed. The sleep that came with this kind of snuck out of nowhere and slowly drifted me off to a very peaceful rest. Excellent night time strain to help you unwind and relax. Helps tremendously with obtaining a decent nights sleep. This ain't the strain I'd be breaking out daily or just handing out to friends. I'd keep a stash of this for that special occasion like the visit of a good old friend, to celebrate something or just to unwind after a particularly stressful week. This strain will hold its place at the top for some time to come.
J........y
June 30, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Picked up an 8th two days in a week from Ascend, New Jersey. Already in love with Wedding Cake like the rest of us.. then Mai Thai is addedI( Ive read different cross information on the internet but from the dispensary its listed as a WC X Mait Thai). -In love.- Great smell, fresh buds, clean smoke (I noticed this when I went from Raw Classics to Organic Raw hemp). I found that its way smoother, taste better and is way less harsh on the inhale if harsh at all. Great strain to kick back, watch something interesting, play some really good music, eat Oreos and have some really good sex. - Bless everyone.
m........y
August 8, 2021
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
I was recommended this by a employee. This is the first time I've tried this. I have fibromyalgia and went in looking for something to help ease my symptoms, especially to help with the pain. I was feeling relaxed, but in a heavy sort of way. And, unfortunately it did absolutely nothing for my pain. I even had a back spasm when I was "high". I wish that the woman would have to me some "negative side-effects" that may happen. I was super paranoid, to the point of scaring the crap out of myself several times. I will not be purchasing this ever again. Bad 1st experience for sure!