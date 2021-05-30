Cake Pop
Cake Pop is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Fire OG. Cake Pop is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Pop effects include giggly, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Cake Pop features flavors like sage, ammonia, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cake Pop typically ranges from $45–$60.If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cake Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cake Pop strain effects
Cake Pop strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Arthritis
