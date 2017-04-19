ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for BP702
Member since 2018
A great buzz.I really feel both the indica and sativa working in tandem and it creats a wonderful euphoria as well as fantastic relaxation.
Avatar for Haileee
Member since 2017
Gave me a bit of a headache, but this really works well for insomnia!
ArousedCreativeHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Dratic55
Member since 2017
I'm instantly creative and incredibly relaxed. Music is suddenly amazing, food is amazing, and I'm washed over by a tingly euphoric high. The taste was that of a unique earthy flavor that makes your face heavy. My imagination is running wild!
Avatar for Thankful1
Member since 2016
All day use. I like to have this around for nausea. It works like a charm. Great sativa.
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for 123tenzin
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OluwadareTheGod3
Member since 2016
Fresh Flavor mellow buzz Nice!
Avatar for Smoky87
Member since 2015
A-1 smoke, very dank taste, good for relaxing with friends.
CreativeFocusedHappy