Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I'm instantly creative and incredibly relaxed. Music is suddenly amazing, food is amazing, and I'm washed over by a tingly euphoric high. The taste was that of a unique earthy flavor that makes your face heavy. My imagination is running wild!