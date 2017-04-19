ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cali Jack by Medicanna Seeds is a potent union of polar opposites. Jack Herer, the sativa-dominant king of clear-minded motivation, comes together with Pre-98 Bubba Kush, a classic West Coast indica dynamo with a heavy body and laidback demeanor, to form a strain with powerful and unique properties. Exhibiting stimulating cerebral effects coupled with a body-heavy indica punch, Cali Jack can help relieve migraines, nausea, anxiety, and fibromyalgia symptoms.  

Avatar for Thankful1
Member since 2016
All day use. I like to have this around for nausea. It works like a charm. Great sativa.
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Smoky87
Member since 2015
A-1 smoke, very dank taste, good for relaxing with friends.
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for Haileee
Member since 2017
Gave me a bit of a headache, but this really works well for insomnia!
ArousedCreativeHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for 123tenzin
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Jack Herer
