Cali Jack by Medicanna Seeds is a potent union of polar opposites. Jack Herer, the sativa-dominant king of clear-minded motivation, comes together with Pre-98 Bubba Kush, a classic West Coast indica dynamo with a heavy body and laidback demeanor, to form a strain with powerful and unique properties. Exhibiting stimulating cerebral effects coupled with a body-heavy indica punch, Cali Jack can help relieve migraines, nausea, anxiety, and fibromyalgia symptoms.
