ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cali Kush
  • Leafly flower of Cali Kush

Hybrid

Cali Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 230 reviews

Cali Kush

Cali Kush must have been a no-brainer when it came time to name this strain given the popularity of Kush varieties in The Golden State. Its buds are large and dense with few leaves and not many pistils. The flowers will be light green shot through with icy blue and packed with trichomes throughout. Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with the darker coffee notes of a kush. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more apparent in the taste. The indica-dominant variation of this hybrid has been more popular, but a sativa-dominant version has also been spotted.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

993 reported effects from 135 people
Relaxed 71%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 44%
Hungry 35%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

230

Show all

Avatar for MrFuzz420
Member since 2016
Very nice strain. I found myself watching Quantico the tv show for hours on Hulu. This strain will leave you very relaxed yet not so relaxed to where you get that dreaded "couch lock" effect (although some days I don't mind that lol). It's an earthy taste and smooth on the lungs. I feel like I got...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for curiousgeorge03
Member since 2014
Great great weed. You feel the high after 3-4 hits, endives euphoria very well
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kennyblaze
Member since 2016
Cali Kush lives up to its rep.. Just got home from work, and packed up a bowl of OG. This bud is so nice, with it's golden orange colored trichomes, and a sweet, lemon-citrus-pine aroma that is very deep and complex. As you squeeze and break up the flowers, the scent releases more, and can get quite...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AlexDaRed
Member since 2015
This is one of my top 3 favorite strains of weed. I first tried it in January, and after that, it instantly became one of my favorites. This particular plant had a smooth feeling to it it doesnt take much to get high off ot it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for lujke324
Member since 2014
Just recently tried this for the first time. Five people on half a G blunt and I was gone. Next step, to have a G to myself for a night. I thought ATF was some shit, this is some major shit.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain
Cali Kush
Strain child
Buddha OG Kush
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cali KushUser uploaded image of Cali KushUser uploaded image of Cali KushUser uploaded image of Cali KushUser uploaded image of Cali KushUser uploaded image of Cali KushUser uploaded image of Cali Kush
more
photos

Most popular in