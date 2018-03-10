Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a great hybrid. I really love Cali Love. It's got the best of both worlds as far as sativa/indica type highs.
It's beautiful flower. Smells sweet, flowery, tropical. Tastes about the same, maybe a little fruitier.
Top notch bud, in my opinion.