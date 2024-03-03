California Octane reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain California Octane.

write a review

California Octane strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

California Octane strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia

California Octane reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 3, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Tested at 32% THC and 3.1% terpenes, this strain is tailored for aficionados of OG Kush, not for the one hit wonders of the world. Upon initial breaking, the aroma is reminiscent of gasoline, swiftly followed by a grapefruit-like fruitiness. The smoke delivers a weighty sensation in the chest, yet boasts an excellent taste both upon inhalation and exhalation. I could sense a light perspiration forming where my hairline meets my forehead. This strain proves challenging to develop a tolerance to, although prolonged heavy consumption may eventually diminish its effects. Those accustomed to effects dissipating quickly within 15-20 minutes need not worry with this potent strain. A true standout!
5 people found this helpful
September 4, 2024
Loading...Hungry
This helps with my nausea so much I am actually able to eat a little bit more
2 people found this helpful
March 30, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Talkative
Flavoyrs dere cuzzy
1 person found this helpful
Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This is definitely on the good side of all the strains that arriving and haven’t come yet…. This def something I suggest. Really good up draft to come down and be ready to relax about an hr after. Had nice sparkles as well

Buy strains with similar effects to California Octane

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...