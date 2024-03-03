California Octane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain California Octane.
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
s........0
March 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tested at 32% THC and 3.1% terpenes, this strain is tailored for aficionados of OG Kush, not for the one hit wonders of the world. Upon initial breaking, the aroma is reminiscent of gasoline, swiftly followed by a grapefruit-like fruitiness. The smoke delivers a weighty sensation in the chest, yet boasts an excellent taste both upon inhalation and exhalation. I could sense a light perspiration forming where my hairline meets my forehead. This strain proves challenging to develop a tolerance to, although prolonged heavy consumption may eventually diminish its effects. Those accustomed to effects dissipating quickly within 15-20 minutes need not worry with this potent strain. A true standout!
d........6
September 4, 2024
Hungry
This helps with my nausea so much I am actually able to eat a little bit more
a........7
March 30, 2024
Giggly
Sleepy
Talkative
Flavoyrs dere cuzzy
a........2
Today
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is definitely on the good side of all the strains that arriving and haven’t come yet…. This def something I suggest. Really good up draft to come down and be ready to relax about an hr after. Had nice sparkles as well