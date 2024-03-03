Tested at 32% THC and 3.1% terpenes, this strain is tailored for aficionados of OG Kush, not for the one hit wonders of the world. Upon initial breaking, the aroma is reminiscent of gasoline, swiftly followed by a grapefruit-like fruitiness. The smoke delivers a weighty sensation in the chest, yet boasts an excellent taste both upon inhalation and exhalation. I could sense a light perspiration forming where my hairline meets my forehead. This strain proves challenging to develop a tolerance to, although prolonged heavy consumption may eventually diminish its effects. Those accustomed to effects dissipating quickly within 15-20 minutes need not worry with this potent strain. A true standout!