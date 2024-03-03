stock photo similar to California Octane
HybridTHC 26%CBD

California Octane

aka Cali Octane

California Octane, aka Cali Octane, is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by Humboldt Seed Company with assistance from Foodoo Farm by crossing Dream Queen x I-369 x Papaya. Cali Octane delivers a powerful fuel and fruity aroma, backed by its mix of myrcene, linalool, and caryophyllene terpenes. This is a euphoric and focusing strain that produces high amounts of THC, as much as 30%, and we recommend it for experienced consumers. Cali Octane grows prolifically in all types of grow situations, into blocky green buds with purple accents, opaque trichomes, and pale green pistils topped with orange. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed California Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

California Octane strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

California Octane strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    50% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
California Octane strain reviews4

March 3, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Tested at 32% THC and 3.1% terpenes, this strain is tailored for aficionados of OG Kush, not for the one hit wonders of the world. Upon initial breaking, the aroma is reminiscent of gasoline, swiftly followed by a grapefruit-like fruitiness. The smoke delivers a weighty sensation in the chest, yet boasts an excellent taste both upon inhalation and exhalation. I could sense a light perspiration forming where my hairline meets my forehead. This strain proves challenging to develop a tolerance to, although prolonged heavy consumption may eventually diminish its effects. Those accustomed to effects dissipating quickly within 15-20 minutes need not worry with this potent strain. A true standout!
5 people found this helpful
September 4, 2024
Loading...Hungry
This helps with my nausea so much I am actually able to eat a little bit more
2 people found this helpful
March 30, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Talkative
Flavoyrs dere cuzzy
1 person found this helpful
