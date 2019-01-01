Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Big Buddha Seeds brings California Orange Cheese to life by crossing their own Big Buddha Cheese with California Orange. The plant produces a fruity and hashy aroma with an orange candy and citrus flavor profile that is complemented by a euphoric high, making California Orange Cheese great for conversation and pleasant social interactions.