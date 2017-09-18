ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  California Orange
Hybrid

California Orange

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

California Orange

California Orange is an old school classic, dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. Also known as Cali-O, Cali Orange Bud, C.O.B., and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.

Effects

1510 reported effects from 229 people
Happy 56%
Uplifted 44%
Euphoric 44%
Relaxed 42%
Energetic 32%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

336

Avatar for Matd
Member since 2012
This weed is one of a kind, first of all, it is very smooth for the throat. It smell's good, the buz is the best, when i smoke it alone 2 days ago i started to laugh by myself right after. One negative point is that it give's the dry mouth. Other then that nothing to say bad, just try it and you'll ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for TheAlmighty0314
Member since 2015
Vaped some KingPen cartridge : Cali-o Sativa. 4 hits in and I was melting into a bed watching Netflix and savoring the taste of this strain. Very good smell and citrus taste. How even is this a sativa! This is one of the best strains I've ever smoked. Super stoned yet clear headed and pain is 0%. RE...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for petethekoala
Member since 2015
I definitely love that strain. The fruity/citrus/orange taste slightly candied really mark you when you first try this bud and gives it's awesome taste that makes you want to smoke more of it. The buzz goes either ways depending on the activity you're doing at the moment you vape it. The first time ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Kodiak556
Member since 2014
The smell is a fantastic citrus aroma with pleasant slightly tart notes. Taste is muted when smoking, I am sure vaporized would be a different experience. I often use this to go to sleep, I have surgical implants in my shoulder, PTSD, and anxiety. Would I recommend this to everyone for "going to sle...
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for dar7hvader
Member since 2016
An amazing strain. After a few puffs, all my senses were elevated and relaxed. I was swaying to the music of nature. Food tasted the best!! And now I am writing this review.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain
California Orange
First strain child
Doctor Jamaica
child
Second strain child
California Orange Cheese
child

Photos

User uploaded image of California OrangeUser uploaded image of California OrangeUser uploaded image of California OrangeUser uploaded image of California OrangeUser uploaded image of California OrangeUser uploaded image of California OrangeUser uploaded image of California Orange
