Avatar for churchchill123
Member since 2018
idk what are you thinking about this weed maybe cambodian weed is terrible but this is the cheapest weed you can afford
Avatar for Bart8888
Member since 2018
Had this several times I both Vietnam and Cambodia. The high is quite meditational and inspiring. Nothing like the Dutch sativas or Hazes...much milder. You can smoke this stuff all day long and it's fun for that. The big drawback is how its grown and dried locally. Mold is not uncommon given the ...
Avatar for Maxtti420
Member since 2018
I've been smoking this strain everyday for two years now and its not bad as a day to day strain but at some point it does take a toll on you. You get quite sick of the earthy taste a some point. But in general its a good strain to get high and chill with friends.
Avatar for FreeX
Member since 2018
Cheap price, bad high.
Avatar for yelenolflow
Member since 2017
The smell is weak, the look is bad and the taste is awful, just like burnt but the high is quite ok
Avatar for happystoner24
Member since 2017
In my country vietnam this strain is most popular choice .if you came here you can buy it with price about 7$ = 150.000 vnđ
Avatar for tinabanana
Member since 2016
An absolute must-have babe in the SEA's region. Gives you a distinct euphoric high and greatly enhancez appetite.
