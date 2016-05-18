We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Had this several times I both Vietnam and Cambodia. The high is quite meditational and inspiring. Nothing like the Dutch sativas or Hazes...much milder. You can smoke this stuff all day long and it's fun for that. The big drawback is how its grown and dried locally. Mold is not uncommon given the ...
I've been smoking this strain everyday for two years now and its not bad as a day to day strain but at some point it does take a toll on you. You get quite sick of the earthy taste a some point. But in general its a good strain to get high and chill with friends.