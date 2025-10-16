This ain't no midwit amateur 5 star review. I recently went from cured resin bucket dabs to $4-8 /g flower out of 18" beaker bong. Past two weeks I have bought numerous examples from different growers both indoor and outdoor locally at the dispensaries. I don't know if my tolerance went down today rather than any day in past two weeks from smoking flower or if that 10mg dextroamp effected me more than I realized; but this shit got my temples flowing well on a deeper than cerebral level.

