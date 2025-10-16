Candied Oranges reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candied Oranges.
Candied Oranges reviews
D........8
October 16, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
This ain't no midwit amateur 5 star review. I recently went from cured resin bucket dabs to $4-8 /g flower out of 18" beaker bong. Past two weeks I have bought numerous examples from different growers both indoor and outdoor locally at the dispensaries. I don't know if my tolerance went down today rather than any day in past two weeks from smoking flower or if that 10mg dextroamp effected me more than I realized; but this shit got my temples flowing well on a deeper than cerebral level.
k........s
May 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
One of the best strains I have ever smoked. It smells and tastes like orange skittles. It’s perfect for the early afternoon. The flower itself is also very pretty. I have bought a couple of ounces in the last few months, at least.
m........a
February 6, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Headache
Litreally one of the worts strains I have ever smoked, the high wasn't good and the headache after was unbearable.