Candied Oranges is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Z and Mimosa V6. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Candied Oranges is a delightful hybrid known for its sweet and citrusy aroma, reminiscent of fresh orange slices. Candied Oranges typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Candied Oranges effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and happy, providing a combination of mental and physical relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candied Oranges when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain, as it can offer a sense of well-being and relaxation. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Candied Oranges features flavors like sweet orange, hints of candy, and undertones of earthiness, creating a mouthwatering and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and uplifting effects. The average price of Candied Oranges typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, providing an affordable option for those seeking a flavorful and well-balanced cannabis strain. Candied Oranges is a delightful and versatile hybrid strain that captures the essence of citrusy sweetness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candied Oranges, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.