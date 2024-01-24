stock photo similar to Candy Fumez
Candy Fumez
Oooh, wee—watch out for this Bloom Seed Co-bred sweet, pungent hybrid uniting the tropical Z strain with the fuel and creamy berry of Sherbanger. A Candy Fumez from California growers Greendawg won ‘Best of the Rest’ at the Transbay Challenge V statewide Finals in LA in October 2023. But honestly, it could have won the entire event. Bloom Seed Co worked with Boston Roots to improve the Z genetics with Sherbanger’s banging shape, size, density, and bling. Watch out for it in flower, and even more pungent extract.
Candy Fumez strain effects
Candy Fumez strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 38% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
Candy Fumez strain reviews27
s........7
January 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
M........3
February 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
j........z
July 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused