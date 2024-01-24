Missouri Medical Patient here, came across this strain by Proper Cannabis, and man I’m so glad I grabbed this. I have PTSD, Anxiety, Insomnia, and the initial buzz is a relaxing Euphoric high, great for gaming, movies, music, relaxing, and I slept extremely well. Very sweet aroma, definitely has a candy like smell, and the smoke is extremely smooth and has subtle sweet notes to it. I initially only grabbed a gram to try it and went back and got a quarter the next day. I will get this again. 10/10