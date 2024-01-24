stock photo similar to Candy Fumez
Hybrid

Candy Fumez

Oooh, wee—watch out for this Bloom Seed Co-bred sweet, pungent hybrid uniting the tropical Z strain with the fuel and creamy berry of Sherbanger. A Candy Fumez from California growers Greendawg won ‘Best of the Rest’ at the Transbay Challenge V statewide Finals in LA in October 2023. But honestly, it could have won the entire event. Bloom Seed Co worked with Boston Roots to improve the Z genetics with Sherbanger’s banging shape, size, density, and bling. Watch out for it in flower, and even more pungent extract.

Candy Fumez strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Creative

Happy

Candy Fumez strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    38% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
Candy Fumez strain reviews27

January 24, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Have you ever heard of the "flow state?" The state where you can transcend yourself and get blissfully, attentively, lost in whatever you're doing? That's Candy Fumez.
17 people found this helpful
February 10, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Missouri Medical Patient here, came across this strain by Proper Cannabis, and man I’m so glad I grabbed this. I have PTSD, Anxiety, Insomnia, and the initial buzz is a relaxing Euphoric high, great for gaming, movies, music, relaxing, and I slept extremely well. Very sweet aroma, definitely has a candy like smell, and the smoke is extremely smooth and has subtle sweet notes to it. I initially only grabbed a gram to try it and went back and got a quarter the next day. I will get this again. 10/10
13 people found this helpful
July 4, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
This is my favorite strain recently. I take dexedrine everyday for my adhd. Many top shelf new age type strains make me really anxious when I combine them. Others don't make me anxious, but they make me feel cloudy and kinda cancel out the stimulant. Candy Fumez is the real goldilocks here though. It leaves me feeling more uplifted and more relaxed simultaneously. Destroys stress and makes it so much fun to play guitar or keyboard, as another review mentioned, total flow state.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight